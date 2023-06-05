Edit Account-Sign Out
Lindfield Village Day 2023 photos and video: success for the event’s biggest celebration since the first one

There was a huge turnout at this year’s Lindfield Village Day last weekend as Mid Sussex residents gathered for the annual celebration of community.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:02 BST

The free event took place on the Common on Saturday, June 3, and ran from 12pm to 5pm.

A spokesperson for the day said: “A big thank you to all local businesses, societies and individuals who donated a prize to the Grand Raffle as without their generosity the raffle would not take place.”

The event, which celebrated its 45th year, featured around 100 stalls, a Grand Competition Tent, a children’s dog show, a Food & Drink Quarter, a games arena, and the traditional procession along the High Street.

Organisers said the village day was planned by ‘a team of amazing volunteers’ and was the biggest event since the first one in 1977, which celebrated the silver jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

Lindfield Village Day is one of the key fundraising activities for Lindfield’s King Edward Hall. Visit www.facebook.com/LindfieldVillageDay.

Photo: Steve Robards, SR2306052

Photo: Steve Robards, SR2306052

Photo: Steve Robards, SR2306052

Photo: Steve Robards, SR2306052

