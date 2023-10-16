Train lines are blocked this evening (October 16), after a vehicle crashed into a bridge at Amberley.

In a tweet posted shortly after the accident, a spokesperson confirmed that trains will not be running between Horsham and Arundel while the vehicle is moved from the railway bridge.

Trains which run via Worthing will still run towards Barnham, as normal, however, but passengers have been warned that their journey could take up to 25 minutes longer than usual, and they may need to use an alternative route.

In an update, Southern Railway made clear that the vehicle was removed as of 7.12pm, but the signals are still impacted, meaning delays are expected to continue.

"A fault with the signals at level crossings is now affecting services towards Barnham” a tweet said.