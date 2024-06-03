Lines closed 'until further notice' after person hit by train between Horsham and Barnham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Train lines between Horsham and Barnham are blocked today (June 03), after a person was sadly hit by a train.

The lines are blocked while emergency service personnel work to deal with the incident, and customers have been asked to delay their journey, or seek alternative transport until later today when the line has reopened.

Journey times are likely to be extended by up to an hour, a spokesperson has said, and the following stations will have no services stopping there until further notice:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arundel

Amberley

Pulborough

Billingshurst

Christs Hospital.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern Railway news

"Services that normally run between Portsmouth Harbour/Bognor Regis and London Victoria (via Horsham) will be delayed, cancelled, revised, or diverted via an alternative route, for instance via Hove/Haywards Heath,” a spokesperson said.

Tickets will be accepted at no extra cost on the following alternative routes:

Southern services via any reasonable route, including between Southampton/Portsmouth and Brighton, and between Littlehampton/Hove and London.

Thameslink services between Brighton and London.

South Western Railway between Southampton/Portsmouth and Clapham Junction/London Waterloo.

London Underground between London Terminals.

Tickets will also be accepted on the following routes:

Stagecoach 9 between Arundel, Littlehampton, Angmering , Worthing, Lancing and Shoreham-by-Sea

Compass bus route 9 between Horsham, Billingshurst, Pulborough and Burgess Hill.