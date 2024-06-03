Lines closed 'until further notice' after person hit by train between Horsham and Barnham
The lines are blocked while emergency service personnel work to deal with the incident, and customers have been asked to delay their journey, or seek alternative transport until later today when the line has reopened.
Journey times are likely to be extended by up to an hour, a spokesperson has said, and the following stations will have no services stopping there until further notice:
- Arundel
- Amberley
- Pulborough
- Billingshurst
- Christs Hospital.
"Services that normally run between Portsmouth Harbour/Bognor Regis and London Victoria (via Horsham) will be delayed, cancelled, revised, or diverted via an alternative route, for instance via Hove/Haywards Heath,” a spokesperson said.
- Tickets will be accepted at no extra cost on the following alternative routes:
- Southern services via any reasonable route, including between Southampton/Portsmouth and Brighton, and between Littlehampton/Hove and London.
- Thameslink services between Brighton and London.
- South Western Railway between Southampton/Portsmouth and Clapham Junction/London Waterloo.
- London Underground between London Terminals.
Tickets will also be accepted on the following routes:
- Stagecoach 9 between Arundel, Littlehampton, Angmering , Worthing, Lancing and Shoreham-by-Sea
- Compass bus route 9 between Horsham, Billingshurst, Pulborough and Burgess Hill.
The incident coincides with a number of serious delays caused by an act of trespass on the tracks at London Victoria, which briefly forced the city centre terminal to close. Power has since been returned to the station, and trains are running, but customers have been warned to expect delays of up to an hour, and to seek alternative routes if possible.