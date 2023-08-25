Lines have reopened this morning (August 25), following a points failure between Havant and Chichester, Southern Railway has announced.

Lines have partially reopened.

The points failure was first announced at 5.20am on Twitter and impacted a number of popular services, including the Barnham to Portsmouth Harbour service, which was forced to restart from Chichester.

In order to help customers get to their stop, Southern Railway arranged ticket acceptance on South Western services from Southampton and Portsmouth to London Waterloo, as well as Stagecoach bus services between Barnham and Fratton, and Chichester and Littlehampton.

As of the most recent update, issued at 7,43am, the line towards Havant has reopened and trains can run once again – but tickets are still being accepted on the above mentioned services at no extra cost.