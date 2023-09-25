Linzee's 20 years of service with Chichester care home
Linzee Hancock started working with Barchester in 2003 as a Care Assistant and has progressed to a Team Leader within the care team. Linzee has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years. To celebrate this achievement Linzee was presented with a long service award and some vouchers.Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Linzee has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”
Nikki Culleton, General Manager of Marriott House and Lodge said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 20 years of loyal service with Linzee. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to the home and its residents’ year after year. I speak for all of us here at Marriott House and Lodge when I say that I’m looking forward too many more years of working with Linzee.”