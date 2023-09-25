Linzee's 20 years of service with Chichester care home

Linzee Hancock started working with Barchester in 2003 as a Care Assistant and has progressed to a Team Leader within the care team. Linzee has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years. To celebrate this achievement Linzee was presented with a long service award and some vouchers.Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Linzee has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”