Lions club helps Littlehampton school fund gardening project
Littlehampton District Lions Club has built five raisedbeds on a piece of unused ground at a Rustington school.
The club got involved following an application from Nikki Leggett, a teaching assistant at Georgian Gardens Primary School in Guildford Road, through its ‘Dream Scheme’.
The club gets involved by invitation from local schools, to encourage pupils to become interested in gardening and horticulture.
Last year, the club donated gardening equipment to White Meadows Primary Academy in Littlehampton.
Pictured is Nikki Leggett with assistant head teacher Paula Trahern and Lion Mike Warrington, chair of the Lions Welfare Committee, with some pupils from the school.
The beds will allow the school’s pupils to plant and grow their own vegetables.