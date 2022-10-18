The club got involved following an application from Nikki Leggett, a teaching assistant at Georgian Gardens Primary School in Guildford Road, through its ‘Dream Scheme’.

The club gets involved by invitation from local schools, to encourage pupils to become interested in gardening and horticulture.

Last year, the club donated gardening equipment to White Meadows Primary Academy in Littlehampton.

Georgian Gardens pupils with Lions club members

Pictured is Nikki Leggett with assistant head teacher Paula Trahern and Lion Mike Warrington, chair of the Lions Welfare Committee, with some pupils from the school.