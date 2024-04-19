Lions host a successful PSA screening test day for men

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A PSA Test is a simple blood test that measures the amount of antigen produced by the prostate entering the blood. It is not a direct test for cancer, but a moderately raised reading can be an indicator of a prostate problem; a high reading should trigger further tests to determine if there is a need for any treatment.

The event was run entirely by volunteers with testing conducted by trained phlebotomists taking blood from a vein in the arm, that is sent to an NHS Hospital for analysis. Results are then loaded onto the secure bookings website and men are advised by e-mail to log-on to view their result, while those who requested it, will get their result by post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An original allocation of 300 appointments was rapidly oversubscribed and ultimately 465 tests tests were processed through the system in just 210 minutes, no mean achievement. The results were ready in a couple of days and 6.2% of men tested had an elevated reading and were advised to seek further guidance from their GP.

A friendly welcome from PCaSO volunteers at the reception desk.

Roger Bacon, from the Charity, commented: “A successful event at Billingshurst, please thank your Lions volunteers for me for all their help in managing the car parking, guiding men in the right direction and supplying cups of tea and coffee.”

Pausing afterwards to view the Lions display boards, one gentleman was heard to say: “I came with some trepidation at my wife’s insistence, but I was greeted with a calming smile, directed to the reception desk with all the forms laid out, and no sooner had I sat down in the waiting area than I was called through to one of the five phlebotomists. The organisation was brilliant and the whole experience took no more than five minutes.”

We hope to repeat the event next year, but alternatively, you can use this link to the PCaSO website <www.pcaso.mypsatests.org.uk> to find out where other testing events are scheduled.