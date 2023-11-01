Liphook school hosts open morning

Highfield and Brookham School will throw open its doors to prospective parents on Friday 24th November, from 10am-12pm.Visitors will have the chance to chat with Head Suzannah Cryer, year group heads and specialist teaching staff, as well as being taken on a full tour of the school accompanied by current Year 8 pupils, the oldest cohort in the school.Mrs Cryer said: “Finding the right school for your child is incredibly important, but it can also be a pretty challenging and daunting process. Open mornings are the perfect opportunity to get a feel for a particular school in a friendly, relaxed and non-pressurised way.“We’re so proud of our school and the amazing staff who live and work here and we look forward to welcoming prospective mums and dads on November 24 and showing them what makes a Highfield and Brookham education so special.”To book a place, visit highfieldandbrookham.co.uk/admissions/visits.