The Treasury has published a list of unclaimed estates in Sussex people could be entitled to through an unknown relative.

If you have one of these surnames you could be in the money as the Treasury has released its list of unclaimed estates in Sussex. An unclaimed estate is when someone passes away without having an effective will in place, and no family comes forward to claim their estate.

When this happens, the deceased’s property will become ‘ownerless property’ and will be in possession of the Crown. However, within a 12-year period from when the Crown possesses the estate, family members can come forward if they believe they are entitled to a share of the deceased’s relative’s property.

For unclaimed estates before 1997, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money that is held - if the claim is received after the 12-year period has ended.

There are more than 250 unclaimed estates in Sussex

Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?

If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

1.Husband, wife or civil partner

2. children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and so on

3. Mother or father

4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased

6. Grandparents

7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both

If you are, for example, a first cousin of the deceased, you would only be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or nephew.

Surnames of the unclaimed estates in Sussex

1 Adie

2 Agar

3 Ainsley

4 Alegbeh

5 Alias

6 Allen

7 Anderson

8 Armstrong

9 Ashworth

10 Atkins

11 Baker

12 Bangerter

13 Barker

14 Barker

15 Barnett

16 Beard

17 Beezer

18 Berry

19 Best

20 Bird

21 Black

22 Blake

23 Boddy

24 Branford

25 Breen

26 Brennan

27 Breslini

28 Brooke

29 Brooks

30 Brown

31 Budd

32 Buettner

33 Bulcraig

34 Burke

35 Burkett

36 Canney

37 Carr

38 Castle

39 Clarke

40 Clarke

41 Clinton

42 Connell

43 Cook

44 Copland

45 Corcoran

46 Coult

47 Courtice

48 Cousins

49 Cowling

50 Crisp

51 Crosbie-Parish

52 Dalby

53 Daly

54 Daughtry

55 Davidson

56 Davies

57 Davies

58 Davis

59 Day

60 De Benetti

61 De Cavalho

62 De Souza

63 De Villiers

64 Dean

65 Deason

66 De-Benedetti

67 Dedman

68 Deplacido

69 Dixon

70 Donovan

71 Dougal

72 Doyle

73 Drinkwater

74 Dunne

75 Dunne

76 Easterling

77 Eberall

78 Edwards

79 Errath

80 Evans

81 Fabry-de- Neddy Nahas

82 Fallon

83 Finn

84 Finnis

85 Foster

86 Francis-Price

87 Freeman

88 Gallagher

89 Garba

90 Garret

91 Gauthier

92 Gibson

93 Goddard

94 Godfrey

95 Godwin

96 Goode

97 Gordon

98 Gorsulowski

99 Grant

100 Greeno

101 Hadler

102 Hall

103 Halstead

104 Harnisch

105 Harrington

106 Harris

107 Harrison

108 Hassett

109 Hayward

110 Hertelendy

111 Hill

112 Hiraeth

113 Hoar

114 Holmes

115 Homewood

116 Hope

117 Horowitz

118 Hudson

119 Hunt

120 Hyland

121 Ignatowicz

122 Jacobson

123 James

124 Johnson

125 Jones

126 Jordaan

127 Kanda

128 Kathib

129 Kavanagh

130 Kenny

131 Kerr

132 Khan

133 Kimmin-Hart

134 King

135 Kitchen

136 Knight

137 Koleszar

138 Kowal

139 Ladyman

140 Lambert

141 Lang

142 Lashmer-Parsons

143 Leahy

144 Lee-Ying

145 Loren

146 Lowe

147 Lowndes

148 Lucey

149 Lynfield

150 Mackay

151 Mackie

152 Manning

153 Manse

154 Mansell

155 Marais

156 Markando

157 Marlow

158 Martin

159 Mason

160 Mason

161 McDonagh

162 McKenna

163 McKeown

164 McMahon

165 McManus

166 McNamara

167 Medicks

168 Megrah

169 Mohsenin

170 Moon

171 Morley

172 Muir

173 Musson

174 Myers

175 Nash

176 Nese

177 O'Brian

178 O'Connor

179 O'Shea

180 Parker

181 Patterson

182 Pillinger

183 Piper

184 Pratt

185 Preece

186 Pugh

187 Raven

188 Redfern

189 Rennert

190 Rider

191 Rigg

192 Robinson

193 Robiquet

194 Rodrigues

195 Rogers

196 Romero

197 Rose

198 Rudoi

199 Russell

200 Ryan

201 Sabuk

202 Sarkies

203 Sawzcuk

204 Schulz

205 Shattock

206 Shoenberg

207 Silvano

208 Silverthorn

209 Sir Ivan Hoe

210 Slater

211 Smith

212 Smith-Simpson

213 Stevens

214 Stimpson

215 Sullivan

216 Sumray

217 Tanner

218 Taylor

219 Thomas

220 Tippen

221 Tomaz

222 Tomkinson

223 Varley

224 Veitch

225 Walcott

226 Wall

227 Wallis

228 Walter

229 Wardle

230 Warwick

231 Watson

232 Wheatland

233 Whelan

234 White

235 Whitehead

236 Wild

237 Wilkinson

238 Williams

239 Wilson

240 Wood

241 Wright

242 Young

How to claim an unclaimed estate