Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

List of 260 unclaimed estates in Sussex you could inherit if you have these surnames – how to claim

The Treasury has published a list of unclaimed estates in Sussex people could be entitled to through an unknown relative.

By Sam Woodman
4 minutes ago
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 4:35pm

If you have one of these surnames you could be in the money as the Treasury has released its list of unclaimed estates in Sussex. An unclaimed estate is when someone passes away without having an effective will in place, and no family comes forward to claim their estate.

When this happens, the deceased’s property will become ‘ownerless property’ and will be in possession of the Crown. However, within a 12-year period from when the Crown possesses the estate, family members can come forward if they believe they are entitled to a share of the deceased’s relative’s property.

Hide Ad

For unclaimed estates before 1997, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money that is held - if the claim is received after the 12-year period has ended.

Most Popular
There are more than 250 unclaimed estates in Sussex
Hide Ad

Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?

If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

Hide Ad

1.Husband, wife or civil partner

2. children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and so on

Hide Ad

3. Mother or father

4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

Hide Ad

5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased

6. Grandparents

Hide Ad

7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both

Hide Ad

If you are, for example, a first cousin of the deceased, you would only be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or nephew.

Surnames of the unclaimed estates in Sussex

Hide Ad

1. Adie

2. Agar

Hide Ad

3. Ainsley

4. Alegbeh

Hide Ad

5. Alias

6. Allen

Hide Ad

7. Anderson

8. Anderson

Hide Ad

9. Armstrong

10. Ashworth

Hide Ad

11. Atkins

12. Baker

Hide Ad

13. Baker

14. Bangerter

Hide Ad

15. Barker

16. Barker

Hide Ad

17. Barnett

18. Beard

Hide Ad

19. Beezer

20. Berry

Hide Ad

21. Best

22. Bird

Hide Ad

23. Bird

24. Black

Hide Ad

25. Blake

26. Boddy

Hide Ad

27. Branford

28. Breen

Hide Ad

29. Brennan

30. Breslini

Hide Ad

31. Brooke

32. Brooks

Hide Ad

33. Brown

34. Brown

Hide Ad

35. Brown

36. Brown

Hide Ad

37. Budd

38. Buettner

Hide Ad

39. Bulcraig

40. Burke

Hide Ad

41. Burke

42. Burkett

Hide Ad

43. Canney

44. Carr

Hide Ad

45. Castle

46. Clarke

Hide Ad

47. Clarke

48. Clarke

Hide Ad

49. Clinton

50. Connell

Hide Ad

51. Cook

52. Copland

Hide Ad

53. Corcoran

54. Cottington

Hide Ad

55. Coult

56. Courtice

Hide Ad

57. Cousins

58. Cowling

Hide Ad

59. Crisp

60. Crosbie-Parish

Hide Ad

61. Dalby

62. Daly

Hide Ad

63. Daughtry

64. Davidson

Hide Ad

65. Davies

66. Davies

Hide Ad

67. Davis

68. Day

Hide Ad

69. De Benetti

70. De Cavalho

Hide Ad

71. De Souza

72. De Villiers

Hide Ad

73. Dean

74. Deason

Hide Ad

75. De-Benedetti

76. Dedman

Hide Ad

77. Dixon

78. Donovan

Hide Ad

79. Dougal

80. Doyle

Hide Ad

81. Drinkwater

82. Dunne

Hide Ad

83. Dunne

84. Eberall

Hide Ad

85. Edwards

86. Errath

Hide Ad

87. Evans

88. Fabry-de- Neddy Nahas

Hide Ad

89. Fallon

90. Finn

Hide Ad

91. Finnis

92. Foster

Hide Ad

93. Francis-Price

94. Freeman

Hide Ad

95. Gallagher

96. Garba

Hide Ad

97. Garret

98. Gauthier

Hide Ad

99. Gibson

100. Goddard

Hide Ad

101. Godfrey

102. Godwin

Hide Ad

103. Goode

104. Gordon

Hide Ad

105. Gorsulowski

106. Grant

Hide Ad

107. Greeno

108. Hadler

Hide Ad

109. Hall

110. Halstead

Hide Ad

111. Harnisch

112. Harrington

Hide Ad

113. Harris

114. Harrison

Hide Ad

115. Hassett

116. Hayward

Hide Ad

117. Hertelendy

118. Hill

Hide Ad

119. Hiraeth

120. Hoar

Hide Ad

121. Holmes

122. Homewood

Hide Ad

123. Hope

124. Hope

Hide Ad

125. Horowitz

126. Hudson

Hide Ad

127. Hunt

128. Hyland

Hide Ad

129. Ignatowicz

130. Jacobs

Hide Ad

131. Jacobson

132. James

Hide Ad

133. Johnson

134. Johnson

Hide Ad

135. Jones

136. Jordaan

Hide Ad

137. Kanda

138. Kathib

Hide Ad

139. Kavanagh

140. Kenny

Hide Ad

141. Kerr

142. Khan

Hide Ad

143. Kimmin-Hart

144. King

Hide Ad

145. Kitchen

146. Knight

Hide Ad

147. Koleszar

148. Kowal

Hide Ad

149. Ladyman

150. Lambert

Hide Ad

151. Lang

152. Lashmer-Parsons

Hide Ad

153. Leahy

154. Lee-Ying

Hide Ad

155. Loren

156. Lowe

Hide Ad

157. Lowndes

158. Lucey

Hide Ad

159. Lynfield

160. Mackay

Hide Ad

161. Mackie

162. Manning

Hide Ad

163. Manse

164. Mansell

Hide Ad

165. Marais

166. Markando

Hide Ad

167. Marlow

168. Martin

Hide Ad

169. Mason

170. Mason

Hide Ad

171. McDonagh

172. McKenna

Hide Ad

173. McKeown

174. McMahon

Hide Ad

175. McManus

176. McNamara

Hide Ad

177. Medicks

178. Megrah

Hide Ad

179. Mohsenin

180. Moon

Hide Ad

181. Morley

182. Muir

Hide Ad

183. Musson

184. Myers

Hide Ad

185. Nash

186. Nese

Hide Ad

187. O'Brian

188. O'Connor

Hide Ad

189. O'Shea

190. Parker

Hide Ad

191. Patterson

192. Pillinger

Hide Ad

193. Piper

194. Pratt

Hide Ad

195. Preece

196. Pugh

Hide Ad

197. Raven

198. Redfern

Hide Ad

199. Rennert

200. Rider

Hide Ad

201. Rigg

202. Robinson

Hide Ad

203. Robiquet

204. Rodrigues

Hide Ad

205. Rogers

206. Romero

Hide Ad

207. Rose

208. Rudoi

Hide Ad

209. Russell

210. Ryan

Hide Ad

211. Sabuk

212. Sarkies

Hide Ad

213. Sawzcuk

214. Schulz

Hide Ad

215. Shattock

216. Shoenberg

Hide Ad

217. Silvano

218. Silverthorn

Hide Ad

219. Sir Ivan Hoe

220. Slater

Hide Ad

221. Smith

222. Smith

Hide Ad

223. Smith

224. Smith

Hide Ad

225. Smith

226. Smith-Simpson

Hide Ad

227. Stevens

228. Stimpson

Hide Ad

229. Sullivan

230. Sumray

Hide Ad

231. Tanner

232. Taylor

Hide Ad

233. Taylor

234. Thomas

Hide Ad

235. Thomas

236. Tippen

Hide Ad

237. Tomaz

238. Tomkinson

Hide Ad

239. Varley

240. Veitch

Hide Ad

241. Walcott

242. Wall

Hide Ad

243. Wallis

244. Walter

Hide Ad

245. Wardle

246. Warwick

Hide Ad

247. Watson

248. Wheatland

Hide Ad

249. Whelan

250. White

Hide Ad

251. White

252. Whitehead

Hide Ad

253. Wilkinson

254. Williams

Hide Ad

255. Williams

256. Wilson

Hide Ad

257. Wood

258. Wood

Hide Ad

259. Wright

260. Young

Hide Ad

How to claim an unclaimed estate

Anyone who believes they might be entitled to a share of an unclaimed estate should contact The Treasury via the government website.