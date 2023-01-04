The Treasury has published a list of unclaimed estates in Sussex people could be entitled to through an unknown relative.

If you have one of these surnames you could be in the money as the Treasury has released its list of unclaimed estates in Sussex. An unclaimed estate is when someone passes away without having an effective will in place, and no family comes forward to claim their estate.

When this happens, the deceased’s property will become ‘ownerless property’ and will be in possession of the Crown. However, within a 12-year period from when the Crown possesses the estate, family members can come forward if they believe they are entitled to a share of the deceased’s relative’s property.

For unclaimed estates before 1997, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money that is held - if the claim is received after the 12-year period has ended.

There are more than 250 unclaimed estates in Sussex

Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?

If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

1.Husband, wife or civil partner

2. children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and so on

3. Mother or father

4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased

6. Grandparents

7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both

If you are, for example, a first cousin of the deceased, you would only be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or nephew.

Surnames of the unclaimed estates in Sussex

1. Adie

2. Agar

3. Ainsley

4. Alegbeh

5. Alias

6. Allen

7. Anderson

8. Anderson

9. Armstrong

10. Ashworth

11. Atkins

12. Baker

13. Baker

14. Bangerter

15. Barker

16. Barker

17. Barnett

18. Beard

19. Beezer

20. Berry

21. Best

22. Bird

23. Bird

24. Black

25. Blake

26. Boddy

27. Branford

28. Breen

29. Brennan

30. Breslini

31. Brooke

32. Brooks

33. Brown

34. Brown

35. Brown

36. Brown

37. Budd

38. Buettner

39. Bulcraig

40. Burke

41. Burke

42. Burkett

43. Canney

44. Carr

45. Castle

46. Clarke

47. Clarke

48. Clarke

49. Clinton

50. Connell

51. Cook

52. Copland

53. Corcoran

54. Cottington

55. Coult

56. Courtice

57. Cousins

58. Cowling

59. Crisp

60. Crosbie-Parish

61. Dalby

62. Daly

63. Daughtry

64. Davidson

65. Davies

66. Davies

67. Davis

68. Day

69. De Benetti

70. De Cavalho

71. De Souza

72. De Villiers

73. Dean

74. Deason

75. De-Benedetti

76. Dedman

77. Dixon

78. Donovan

79. Dougal

80. Doyle

81. Drinkwater

82. Dunne

83. Dunne

84. Eberall

85. Edwards

86. Errath

87. Evans

88. Fabry-de- Neddy Nahas

89. Fallon

90. Finn

91. Finnis

92. Foster

93. Francis-Price

94. Freeman

95. Gallagher

96. Garba

97. Garret

98. Gauthier

99. Gibson

100. Goddard

101. Godfrey

102. Godwin

103. Goode

104. Gordon

105. Gorsulowski

106. Grant

107. Greeno

108. Hadler

109. Hall

110. Halstead

111. Harnisch

112. Harrington

113. Harris

114. Harrison

115. Hassett

116. Hayward

117. Hertelendy

118. Hill

119. Hiraeth

120. Hoar

121. Holmes

122. Homewood

123. Hope

124. Hope

125. Horowitz

126. Hudson

127. Hunt

128. Hyland

129. Ignatowicz

130. Jacobs

131. Jacobson

132. James

133. Johnson

134. Johnson

135. Jones

136. Jordaan

137. Kanda

138. Kathib

139. Kavanagh

140. Kenny

141. Kerr

142. Khan

143. Kimmin-Hart

144. King

145. Kitchen

146. Knight

147. Koleszar

148. Kowal

149. Ladyman

150. Lambert

151. Lang

152. Lashmer-Parsons

153. Leahy

154. Lee-Ying

155. Loren

156. Lowe

157. Lowndes

158. Lucey

159. Lynfield

160. Mackay

161. Mackie

162. Manning

163. Manse

164. Mansell

165. Marais

166. Markando

167. Marlow

168. Martin

169. Mason

170. Mason

171. McDonagh

172. McKenna

173. McKeown

174. McMahon

175. McManus

176. McNamara

177. Medicks

178. Megrah

179. Mohsenin

180. Moon

181. Morley

182. Muir

183. Musson

184. Myers

185. Nash

186. Nese

187. O'Brian

188. O'Connor

189. O'Shea

190. Parker

191. Patterson

192. Pillinger

193. Piper

194. Pratt

195. Preece

196. Pugh

197. Raven

198. Redfern

199. Rennert

200. Rider

201. Rigg

202. Robinson

203. Robiquet

204. Rodrigues

205. Rogers

206. Romero

207. Rose

208. Rudoi

209. Russell

210. Ryan

211. Sabuk

212. Sarkies

213. Sawzcuk

214. Schulz

215. Shattock

216. Shoenberg

217. Silvano

218. Silverthorn

219. Sir Ivan Hoe

220. Slater

221. Smith

222. Smith

223. Smith

224. Smith

225. Smith

226. Smith-Simpson

227. Stevens

228. Stimpson

229. Sullivan

230. Sumray

231. Tanner

232. Taylor

233. Taylor

234. Thomas

235. Thomas

236. Tippen

237. Tomaz

238. Tomkinson

239. Varley

240. Veitch

241. Walcott

242. Wall

243. Wallis

244. Walter

245. Wardle

246. Warwick

247. Watson

248. Wheatland

249. Whelan

250. White

251. White

252. Whitehead

253. Wilkinson

254. Williams

255. Williams

256. Wilson

257. Wood

258. Wood

259. Wright

260. Young

How to claim an unclaimed estate