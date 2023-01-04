If you have one of these surnames you could be in the money as the Treasury has released its list of unclaimed estates in Sussex. An unclaimed estate is when someone passes away without having an effective will in place, and no family comes forward to claim their estate.
When this happens, the deceased’s property will become ‘ownerless property’ and will be in possession of the Crown. However, within a 12-year period from when the Crown possesses the estate, family members can come forward if they believe they are entitled to a share of the deceased’s relative’s property.
For unclaimed estates before 1997, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money that is held - if the claim is received after the 12-year period has ended.
Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?
If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:
1.Husband, wife or civil partner
2. children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and so on
3. Mother or father
4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)
5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased
6. Grandparents
7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)
8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both
If you are, for example, a first cousin of the deceased, you would only be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or nephew.
Surnames of the unclaimed estates in Sussex
1. Adie
2. Agar
3. Ainsley
4. Alegbeh
5. Alias
6. Allen
7. Anderson
8. Anderson
9. Armstrong
10. Ashworth
11. Atkins
12. Baker
13. Baker
14. Bangerter
15. Barker
16. Barker
17. Barnett
18. Beard
19. Beezer
20. Berry
21. Best
22. Bird
23. Bird
24. Black
25. Blake
26. Boddy
27. Branford
28. Breen
29. Brennan
30. Breslini
31. Brooke
32. Brooks
33. Brown
34. Brown
35. Brown
36. Brown
37. Budd
38. Buettner
39. Bulcraig
40. Burke
41. Burke
42. Burkett
43. Canney
44. Carr
45. Castle
46. Clarke
47. Clarke
48. Clarke
49. Clinton
50. Connell
51. Cook
52. Copland
53. Corcoran
54. Cottington
55. Coult
56. Courtice
57. Cousins
58. Cowling
59. Crisp
60. Crosbie-Parish
61. Dalby
62. Daly
63. Daughtry
64. Davidson
65. Davies
66. Davies
67. Davis
68. Day
69. De Benetti
70. De Cavalho
71. De Souza
72. De Villiers
73. Dean
74. Deason
75. De-Benedetti
76. Dedman
77. Dixon
78. Donovan
79. Dougal
80. Doyle
81. Drinkwater
82. Dunne
83. Dunne
84. Eberall
85. Edwards
86. Errath
87. Evans
88. Fabry-de- Neddy Nahas
89. Fallon
90. Finn
91. Finnis
92. Foster
93. Francis-Price
94. Freeman
95. Gallagher
96. Garba
97. Garret
98. Gauthier
99. Gibson
100. Goddard
101. Godfrey
102. Godwin
103. Goode
104. Gordon
105. Gorsulowski
106. Grant
107. Greeno
108. Hadler
109. Hall
110. Halstead
111. Harnisch
112. Harrington
113. Harris
114. Harrison
115. Hassett
116. Hayward
117. Hertelendy
118. Hill
119. Hiraeth
120. Hoar
121. Holmes
122. Homewood
123. Hope
124. Hope
125. Horowitz
126. Hudson
127. Hunt
128. Hyland
129. Ignatowicz
130. Jacobs
131. Jacobson
132. James
133. Johnson
134. Johnson
135. Jones
136. Jordaan
137. Kanda
138. Kathib
139. Kavanagh
140. Kenny
141. Kerr
142. Khan
143. Kimmin-Hart
144. King
145. Kitchen
146. Knight
147. Koleszar
148. Kowal
149. Ladyman
150. Lambert
151. Lang
152. Lashmer-Parsons
153. Leahy
154. Lee-Ying
155. Loren
156. Lowe
157. Lowndes
158. Lucey
159. Lynfield
160. Mackay
161. Mackie
162. Manning
163. Manse
164. Mansell
165. Marais
166. Markando
167. Marlow
168. Martin
169. Mason
170. Mason
171. McDonagh
172. McKenna
173. McKeown
174. McMahon
175. McManus
176. McNamara
177. Medicks
178. Megrah
179. Mohsenin
180. Moon
181. Morley
182. Muir
183. Musson
184. Myers
185. Nash
186. Nese
187. O'Brian
188. O'Connor
189. O'Shea
190. Parker
191. Patterson
192. Pillinger
193. Piper
194. Pratt
195. Preece
196. Pugh
197. Raven
198. Redfern
199. Rennert
200. Rider
201. Rigg
202. Robinson
203. Robiquet
204. Rodrigues
205. Rogers
206. Romero
207. Rose
208. Rudoi
209. Russell
210. Ryan
211. Sabuk
212. Sarkies
213. Sawzcuk
214. Schulz
215. Shattock
216. Shoenberg
217. Silvano
218. Silverthorn
219. Sir Ivan Hoe
220. Slater
221. Smith
222. Smith
223. Smith
224. Smith
225. Smith
226. Smith-Simpson
227. Stevens
228. Stimpson
229. Sullivan
230. Sumray
231. Tanner
232. Taylor
233. Taylor
234. Thomas
235. Thomas
236. Tippen
237. Tomaz
238. Tomkinson
239. Varley
240. Veitch
241. Walcott
242. Wall
243. Wallis
244. Walter
245. Wardle
246. Warwick
247. Watson
248. Wheatland
249. Whelan
250. White
251. White
252. Whitehead
253. Wilkinson
254. Williams
255. Williams
256. Wilson
257. Wood
258. Wood
259. Wright
260. Young
How to claim an unclaimed estate
Anyone who believes they might be entitled to a share of an unclaimed estate should contact The Treasury via the government website.