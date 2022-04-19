Little Street Chichester named 'Best Children's Party Venue'

Little Street Chichester has won Little Ankle Biter's Best Children’s Party Venue award

The Chichester based indoor children's play centre won the award at Little Ankle Biters Sussex awards ceremony.

The children's role play centre, which is one of six venues over the south east including one in Rudgwick, creates a child-size little street for the little tykes to act out their favourite roles, including everything from beauticians to builders.

It also includes a road area where there are lots of ride on vehicles, and a large tractor for aspiring young farmers. There is a post office with delivery points around the town, as well as a barn with lots of animals waiting to be cared for.

Rebecca Wolstenholme, founder of Little Street, said: "We were delighted. It was something we hoped for but you never know do you?

"It is always wonderful for the opportunity for your business to be recognized and to be up against really strong competitors, there a huge amount of wonderful businesses in all the categories. We have all struggled, as an indoor children's venue, over the pandemic and are all extremely thankful that we have made it over the other side

"A huge thanks to making the awards ceremony happen and a huge thank you to all of our customers for having the confidence in our business to vote for us and supporting us us by coming back to little street on a day to day basis."

The Little Ankle Biters Awards Sussex are an annual ceremony 'celebrating local businesses and charities that provide an outstanding service to families and carers by gaining the seal of approval from those who experience them most'.

Editor of Little Ankle Biters Sussex, Gina Lee, said: “I am overwhelmed by the incredible response we have seen to our first awards over the last 3 months and would like to thank everyone who took time to nominate or vote for a local business.

“We would like to once again congratulate all of our amazing winners and also each of the runners up. We have learnt about some incredible local businesses through the awards and

cannot wait to try them all out! We would also like to once again say a huge thank you to our sponsors of the Little Ankle Biters’ Awards in Sussex 4K-AV Limited and Coole Bevis LLP. It is a testament to all of our family friendly businesses and the important role they play in our community that sponsors are willing to provide support during these challenging times.”

Little Ankle Biters Sussex is a free website for every member of the family providing trusted reviews of the best activity clubs, days out, classes and child friendly pubs & restaurants, all supported by great tips and advice about how to entertain kids across Sussex.

For more information on Little Street Chichester: little-street.co.uk/chichester/