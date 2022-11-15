Littlehampton paid its respect to the fallen on Sunday as local uniformed groups, veterans and dignitaries were present to lay wreaths and attend a service as part of the Remembrance Sunday event organised by Littlehampton Town Council and the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

The parade, led by Russell Hayler of the 1087 (Arun Valley) Squadron, Air Training Corps mustered by the clock tower in the High Street before marching down Beach Road towards the War Memorial.

Father Mark Williams conducted the service included a Prayer of Remembrance and the Lord’s Prayer. Derek Moore of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal read the Act of Remembrance and the Kohima Epitaph either side of The Last Post and Reveille, both of which were performed by local bugler Mathew Hunt.

In attendance and laying wreaths alongside the Town Mayor Councillor Jill Long, were West Sussex Deputy Lieutenant, Simon Knight, Chair of Arun District Council, Samantha-Jayne Staniforth, and former Royal Marine John Twiss who laid a wreath for the 30 Assault Unit on behalf of his dad Jack Twiss of X Troop 30AU.

All Littlehampton uniformed groups paid their respects with leaders from each section laying wreaths alongside representatives of the Emergency Services and key local groups such as the Traders’ Partnership.

Father Mark Williams conducted a service at St Mary’s Church which was attended by uniformed groups and dignitaries before a smaller second parade marched down Church Street and disbanded in the High Street.

The Mayor of Littlehampton, Councillor Jill Long said: “I was delighted to see so many people come together to commemorate the servicemen and women who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. We thank members of the public for supporting and donating to the Poppy Appeal.’’

Over 500 residents turned out in Arundel for a Service of Remembrance at the War Memorial in the Town Square. Arunde’s mayor Tony Hunt and macebearer Ian Stirling led a procession of councillors and the choirs from St Nicholas Parish Church and Arundel Cathedral. The service was conducted jointly by Canon David Twinley of St Nicholas and Canon David Parmiter of Arundel Cathedral.

Pupils from St Philips and Arundel Church of England School read original poems and the town’s Guiding and Scouting groups laid wreaths together with wreaths from civic, service and association representatives.

The Last Post and Reveille was played by bugler Ian Kingshot with additional musical accompaniment from the band led by Nigel Searle. Mayor Tony Hunt said: “Thank you to everyone who participated in this years’ service to commemorate the brave men and women who gave their lives for the freedoms we enjoy today.”

