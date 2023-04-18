Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
2 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
4 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
5 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
6 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Littlehampton and Eastbourne RNLI's join appeal for unwanted GoPro cameras

Eastbourne and Littlehampton’s RNLI have joined in the appeal for unwanted GoPro cameras following a successfull appeal by Newhaven’s RNLI.

By Sam Pole
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:33 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:40 BST

Newhaven’s RNLI had appealed for GoPro sessions, a discontinued camera, but is the only camera that fits the volunteers’ helmets.

The appeal was a success with many people generously donating their unwanted cameras so as to let the crews capture footages while out on task.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the successful appeal, both Eastbourne’s and Littlehampton’s RNLI have joined the appeal calling for donations of the cameras to their local lifestation.

Most Popular
Eastbourne and Littlehampton’s RNLI have joined in the appeal for unwanted GoPro cameras following a successfull appeal by Newhaven’s RNLI.Eastbourne and Littlehampton’s RNLI have joined in the appeal for unwanted GoPro cameras following a successfull appeal by Newhaven’s RNLI.
Eastbourne and Littlehampton’s RNLI have joined in the appeal for unwanted GoPro cameras following a successfull appeal by Newhaven’s RNLI.

The cameras will be put to use to capture footage from rescue missions and share them on social media. The footage will also be used in the hit BBC2 show ‘Saving Lives at Sea’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you would like to donate your unwanted GoPro, you can visit your local lifeguard station to drop it off yourself or contact them directly either on the phone or online.

Related topics:RNLIEastbourne RNLINewhaven