Littlehampton and Eastbourne RNLI's join appeal for unwanted GoPro cameras

Eastbourne and Littlehampton’s RNLI have joined in the appeal for unwanted GoPro cameras following a successfull appeal by Newhaven’s RNLI.

Newhaven’s RNLI had appealed for GoPro sessions, a discontinued camera, but is the only camera that fits the volunteers’ helmets.

The appeal was a success with many people generously donating their unwanted cameras so as to let the crews capture footages while out on task.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the successful appeal, both Eastbourne’s and Littlehampton’s RNLI have joined the appeal calling for donations of the cameras to their local lifestation.

Eastbourne and Littlehampton’s RNLI have joined in the appeal for unwanted GoPro cameras following a successfull appeal by Newhaven’s RNLI.

The cameras will be put to use to capture footage from rescue missions and share them on social media. The footage will also be used in the hit BBC2 show ‘Saving Lives at Sea’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad