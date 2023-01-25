Following last year’s success, the event returns to the seafront greens on Saturday, June 24, for an action-packed day for all the family.
A highlight of the event is the involvement of uniformed groups, military vehicle owners and military charity fundraisers. Applications are now open to those who wish to have a stall at the charity fair or display their vehicle or memorabilia.
Supported by Harbour Park, the event will begin with a seafront parade and a Drumhead Service on the green. The rest of the day will be filled with action-packed arena displays, band performances, a charity fair, military vehicles, memorabilia, and an aerial display.
Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Billy Blanchard-Cooper, said: “It is fantastic that our Armed Forces Day event is returning this Summer. The Charity Fair is a brilliant opportunity for local charities and organisations to raise awareness and much-needed funds.”
Anyone interested in taking part can fill in a form online on the Town Council’s website or ring 01903 732063 for more information.
The deadline for applications is April 2, 2023.