​Plans for the annual Armed Forces Day event are well underway, according to Littlehampton Town Council.

Following last year’s success, the event returns to the seafront greens on Saturday, June 24, for an action-packed day for all the family.

A highlight of the event is the involvement of uniformed groups, military vehicle owners and military charity fundraisers. Applications are now open to those who wish to have a stall at the charity fair or display their vehicle or memorabilia.

Supported by Harbour Park, the event will begin with a seafront parade and a Drumhead Service on the green. The rest of the day will be filled with action-packed arena displays, band performances, a charity fair, military vehicles, memorabilia, and an aerial display.

Sea Cadets stall at Armed Forces Day 2022

Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Billy Blanchard-Cooper, said: “It is fantastic that our Armed Forces Day event is returning this Summer. The Charity Fair is a brilliant opportunity for local charities and organisations to raise awareness and much-needed funds.”

Anyone interested in taking part can fill in a form online on the Town Council’s website or ring 01903 732063 for more information.