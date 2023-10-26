BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Littlehampton athletes receive shared grant to help them achieve excellence

Three young athletes from Littlehampton have benefitted from a shared grant which aims to help them achieve sporting excellence.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:26 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 16:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Together with Littlehampton Sports Forum, the town council has given out a total of £2,000 to sportspeople playing at county level or higher to help them progress further in their chosen sport.

Sienna Marodeen, 15, is a gymnast competing at county level who regularly reaches the high ranks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sienna won bronze at the Sussex Championships and the funds she has received will go towards her training fees which will enable her to continue on the National Grades pathway.

Most Popular
Three young athletes from Littlehampton have benefitted from a shared grant which aims to help them achieve sporting excellence. Photo: Littlehampton Town CouncilThree young athletes from Littlehampton have benefitted from a shared grant which aims to help them achieve sporting excellence. Photo: Littlehampton Town Council
Three young athletes from Littlehampton have benefitted from a shared grant which aims to help them achieve sporting excellence. Photo: Littlehampton Town Council

Grace Bennett, 13, is a skateboarder who competes at national level and has competed alongside Bombette Martin who skated for Great Britain in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Grace trains with the Skateboard GB Pipeline Project and the funds will assist her in buying equipment for her sport.

Hector Hall, 9, is a tennis player competing at county level and regularly reaching high ranks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hector will use the funds for additional coaching so that he can continue to compete at higher level events.

Councillor Sean Lee, chair of the Sports Forum, said: “Assisting local sporting talent is a significant aspect of the Council’s work in the community and these grants often mean that sportspeople can continue to excel in their chosen sport and fly the flag for Littlehampton.

I was particularly impressed by the sporting diversity in this year’s applicants, all with big potential to reach national competitions and already being great role models for other young people in our town.”

Related topics:CouncilGreat Britain