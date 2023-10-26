Littlehampton athletes receive shared grant to help them achieve excellence
Together with Littlehampton Sports Forum, the town council has given out a total of £2,000 to sportspeople playing at county level or higher to help them progress further in their chosen sport.
Sienna Marodeen, 15, is a gymnast competing at county level who regularly reaches the high ranks.
Sienna won bronze at the Sussex Championships and the funds she has received will go towards her training fees which will enable her to continue on the National Grades pathway.
Grace Bennett, 13, is a skateboarder who competes at national level and has competed alongside Bombette Martin who skated for Great Britain in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Grace trains with the Skateboard GB Pipeline Project and the funds will assist her in buying equipment for her sport.
Hector Hall, 9, is a tennis player competing at county level and regularly reaching high ranks.
Hector will use the funds for additional coaching so that he can continue to compete at higher level events.
Councillor Sean Lee, chair of the Sports Forum, said: “Assisting local sporting talent is a significant aspect of the Council’s work in the community and these grants often mean that sportspeople can continue to excel in their chosen sport and fly the flag for Littlehampton.
I was particularly impressed by the sporting diversity in this year’s applicants, all with big potential to reach national competitions and already being great role models for other young people in our town.”