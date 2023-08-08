BREAKING
Littlehampton athletes to benefit from grants to help develop their potential

Up to £2,000 in grants is being made available to help athletes in Littlehampton develop their potential and progress further in their chosen sport.
By Megan Baker
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:16 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 15:16 BST

Together with Littlehampton Sports Forum, the Town Council is providing support to sportspeople through the Financial Awards for Sporting Excellence.

The awards are open to those already playing at county level who require additional support towards training, competition fees, transport, accommodation and equipment.

Applications can be made at: www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/sports-excellence-grants or obtained from the Littlehampton Town Council offices in Church Street.

Up to £2,000 in grants is being made available to support sportspeople in Littlehampton and help them develop their potential.

Awards of up to £1,000 will be available to each recipient, but the council said applications should be made for as little as needed to allow more people to benefit.

Councillor Sean Lee, chair of the Sports Forum, said: “Assisting local sporting talent is a significant aspect of the Council’s work in the community and these grants often mean that sportspeople can continue to excel in their chosen sport and fly the flag for Littlehampton.”

Applications close on Monday, September 11.

