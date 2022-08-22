Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rev Martin Seymour had been at Littlehampton Baptist Church since January 2017 and was well known in the community for his efforts to help people.

He passed away at home on Monday, August 15, and is survived by his wife Jose, children Treena and Lee, and grandchildren Tabitha, Hudson, Elliott and Livia.

Jose said: "Although we had been in post at Littlehampton for only five-and-a-half years, he had made many friends and contacts in the local community, from shopkeepers to councillors.

The Rev Martin Seymour

"Martin preached every Sunday at Littlehampton Baptist Church but his energy and passion did not stop at the church door. Martin was a much-loved member of the community and could be seen often walking around the town in his capacity as a town centre chaplain, a resource which he instigated, and which has been very popular and well accepted on the high street."

Martin took joy and encouragement from the activities and buzz of the church.

When he took up the invitation to the pastorate, Martin wrote in the Gazette: "Meeting and making new friends, finding our way around Littlehampton and surrounding area, networking and listening to people sharing and advising has all been the reason why we moved to Littlehampton."

The church said it would miss Martin immensely but the work he had begun would continue.

"Pastor Martin was a big man in every way and no-one who met him will ever forget him. His sense of humour was well known and never unkind, and many are the times that his messages to the church on Sunday mornings have been illuminated by an apt anecdote. But the thrust of his message was always to honour God and help us all to love and serve Him faithfully and more effectively."

Martin's visits to Littlehampton Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club were always a pleasure and he took seriously his role as their padre. He was always ready to listen and to chat with people and to help where he could.

He was also a keen author of articles in the Littlehampton Gazette and worked tirelessly to reach out to the community to show the love of God.

Jose added: "He worked with the police, councillors and mayors to help make a difference in the community and the lives of people he had come to love.

"Being a part of Littlehampton Churches Together, organising Easter and Christmas events in the high street, gave him much pleasure."

A funeral service will be held at Littlehampton Baptist Church on September 2 at 12.30pm, followed by a committal at Worthing Crematorium at 3pm.

The family would welcome donations in lieu of flowers, to be shared between Turning Tides to help the homeless in Littlehampton and Littlehampton Baptist Church for the continuation of the children's work, which was close to Martin's heart.