Littlehampton beach looks stunning as people enjoy one of the hottest Junes ever – pictures and video
Residents and tourists have flocked to Littlehampton beach so far this summer.
The combination of glorious weather and our beautiful, sandy beaches, makes our town a popular spot for a day by the seaside.
In these pictures, captured by photographer Steve Robards, it’s easy to see why Littlehampton is so popular.
