Littlehampton beach looks stunning as people enjoy one of the hottest Junes ever – pictures and video

Residents and tourists have flocked to Littlehampton beach so far this summer.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:36 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 12:47 BST

The combination of glorious weather and our beautiful, sandy beaches, makes our town a popular spot for a day by the seaside.

In these pictures, captured by photographer Steve Robards, it’s easy to see why Littlehampton is so popular.

We love to see your seaside snaps, so please do email them in to [email protected] and we may share them on our website and social media pages.

Holiday makers enjoying the sun at Littlehampton beach, June 2023. Picture Steve Robards/Sussex World

