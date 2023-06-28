Littlehampton beach looks stunning as people enjoy one of the hottest Junes ever – pictures and video

Residents and tourists have flocked to Littlehampton beach so far this summer.

The combination of glorious weather and our beautiful, sandy beaches, makes our town a popular spot for a day by the seaside.

In these pictures, captured by photographer Steve Robards, it’s easy to see why Littlehampton is so popular.

HAVE YOU READ? School places in West Sussex: The hardest secondary schools to get into in 2023

We love to see your seaside snaps, so please do email them in to [email protected] and we may share them on our website and social media pages.

1 . Littlehampton beach Holiday makers enjoying the sun at Littlehampton beach, June 2023. Picture Steve Robards/Sussex World Photo: S Robards

2 . Littlehampton beach Holiday makers enjoying the sun at Littlehampton beach, June 2023. Picture Steve Robards/Sussex World Photo: S Robards

3 . Littlehampton beach Holiday makers enjoying the sun at Littlehampton beach, June 2023. Picture Steve Robards/Sussex World Photo: S Robards

4 . Littlehampton beach Holiday makers enjoying the sun at Littlehampton beach, June 2023. Picture Steve Robards/Sussex World Photo: S Robards