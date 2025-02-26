Littlehampton bereavement support group sessions doubled due to demand

A Littlehampton funeral home’s bereavement support group has become so in-demand the number of sessions have been doubled.

Run by Tracey Harriman, funeral arranger at F A Holland (Co-op) Funeralcare Littlehampton, the group meets on the second and fourth Friday of each month at 10.30am at Creative Heart, a not-for-profit arts café, with the next meeting taking place on Friday, February 28.

Tracey, who was trained by Cruse Bereavement Care, runs the group as a safe space where people can share their experiences, take comfort in a supportive environment, or simply listen over a cup of tea or coffee. A WhatsApp group also allows members to stay connected between meetings, as many attendees have called the group a ‘lifeboat’ of support and friendship.

The initiative, established a year and a half ago with support from the Co-op Community Fund, was originally held once a month. Due to demand, sessions were increased to twice a month to ensure that more people could access the support they need.

The group is built on two simple principles: confidentiality and respect. Through peer support and shared experiences, it provides an essential service to those in the local community and is open to anyone who is grieving and looking for a supportive space to connect with others who have experienced loss.

With the National Day of Reflection approaching on March 9 – a time to pause and remember those who have died – the group is especially aware of how difficult anniversaries and reminders can be for those grieving.

One attendee, Sarah, said: “Grief is unavoidable, but sharing with others makes it less lonely, more acceptable and makes much better sense for moving forward – all thanks to our lovely group.”

Another member, Diane, added: “Knowing that the group is there is such a comfort. Even though one may only go a few times, it’s a place where you can dip in and out, be with others who are going through bereavement, or just be there for peaceful reflection when needed.”

Reflecting on the impact the group has had on the community, Tracey said: “Grief can feel incredibly isolating, but this group proves that no one has to go through it alone. It’s a space where people can share their experiences, support each other, or simply listen. Seeing the friendships that have formed, and the strength people find in each other has been truly humbling.

“We’d like to invite anyone who is struggling with the death of a loved one to join us – we’re here to help.”

For more information on the bereavement support group, contact F A Holland (Co-op) Funeralcare Littlehampton, on Terminus Road, by email at [email protected]