Littlehampton Bonfire 2023: Date its on, what's happening, procession route and road closures
Littlehampton Bonfire Society, which runs the free event, said it is excited to host the popular spectacular, and urged people to give generously to the street collections as it is expensive to put on.
A spokesperson said: “Sadly, due to necessity all of the collection this year will be towards society funds. If we are unable to raise a minimum of £5,000 by the end of the year, we may not be in a position to begin to plan for an event next year.”
The bonfire build starts on Tuesday, and goes on until Thursday. Good-quality combustible materials are accepted from residents with cars and trailers, including garden waste and unpainted, unvarnished wood. They can no longer accept waste from businesses (other than sponsor Recycle Southern) or from vans or lorries and no tree stumps.
Programmes are available to buy for £1 from outlets across the town now, and the money goes towards helping the society fund the event. It includes full details of the day and road closure details, but a brief overview is as follows (all times are approximate):
10am – Society collectors and programme sellers in town, plus street organ and stalls.
2pm – William Coles Family Funfair opens on the promenade.
6pm – War Memorial Service
7:30pm – Grand Torchlight Procession
9pm – The bonfire is lit by the Commander-in-Chief as he arrives at the bonfire site on the green
9.15pm to 9.30pm – Once all of the procession has arrived at the green, and all safety checks are in place, the fireworks display will begin.
There will be a variety of foods and drinks available on the green from vendors who support the event.
The organisation also has a just giving page: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/littlehamptonbonfiresociety-lbs.
The society encourages spectators to space themselves out along the route and on the green. St Catherine’s Road and Church Street often have places with more space and a good view of the parade. They urge people to avoid crowded areas such as the junction at Norfolk Road and South Terrace. Temporary road closures and no parking affects: Fitzalan Road, Church Street, Manor Parade, Banjo Road, St Catherine’s Road, South Terrace, Sea Road, Beach Road and East Street.