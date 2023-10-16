Littlehampton Bonfire 2023: Date its on, what's happening, procession route and road closures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Littlehampton Bonfire Society, which runs the free event, said it is excited to host the popular spectacular, and urged people to give generously to the street collections as it is expensive to put on.

A spokesperson said: “Sadly, due to necessity all of the collection this year will be towards society funds. If we are unable to raise a minimum of £5,000 by the end of the year, we may not be in a position to begin to plan for an event next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bonfire build starts on Tuesday, and goes on until Thursday. Good-quality combustible materials are accepted from residents with cars and trailers, including garden waste and unpainted, unvarnished wood. They can no longer accept waste from businesses (other than sponsor Recycle Southern) or from vans or lorries and no tree stumps.

Littlehampton Bonfire celebrations last year. Picture: Littlehampton Bonfire Society

HAVE YOU READ? Littlehampton seafront regeneration plans submitted

Programmes are available to buy for £1 from outlets across the town now, and the money goes towards helping the society fund the event. It includes full details of the day and road closure details, but a brief overview is as follows (all times are approximate):

10am – Society collectors and programme sellers in town, plus street organ and stalls.

2pm – William Coles Family Funfair opens on the promenade.

6pm – War Memorial Service

7:30pm – Grand Torchlight Procession

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9pm – The bonfire is lit by the Commander-in-Chief as he arrives at the bonfire site on the green

9.15pm to 9.30pm – Once all of the procession has arrived at the green, and all safety checks are in place, the fireworks display will begin.

There will be a variety of foods and drinks available on the green from vendors who support the event.

The organisation also has a just giving page: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/littlehamptonbonfiresociety-lbs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad