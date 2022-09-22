Littlehampton Bonfire Society calls for volunteers to safeguard future of event

People have been invited to lend their support to this year's Littlehampton Bonfire. Picture: Derek Martin Photography and Art

The society has produced a commemorative, limited edition enamel badge which is now for sale in support of the society at a cost of £5 from many local shops, including David O'Jones sports shop.

Ahead of the event, the society is still looking for more volunteers. Marshals are needed, as well as street collectors, who help to collect funds to ensure the future of the event.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sue Baker, press officer, said: “The public are aware that in the history of the society our event has always been to raise money for local good causes, but this year for the first time the street collection is to be retained for society funds. A good collection would go a long way to seeing our reserves considerably replenished for the 2023 event. We do not intend for this to be a long-term change, rather a temporary change for only one or maybe two years – then the street collection will again help local causes.

This year's Littlehampton Bonfire is the platinum anniversary event

“We would love to have some help to build the bonfire and clear up on the Sunday – at the moment we have only a handful of volunteers for these roles. If you are interested to help with a variety of jobs in the week immediately prior to the event or with marshalling or street collecting, please come forward and you will be welcomed with open arms!"