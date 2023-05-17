Edit Account-Sign Out
Littlehampton Bonfire Society hosts its biggest fundraiser of the year – its May Fair

Littlehampton Bonfire Society hosted its biggest fundraising event of the year at the Girlguiding Centre last weekend.

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 17th May 2023, 12:47 BST

Volunteers sold plants and ran a selection of stalls to make money to put on the popular bonfire and fireworks display later this year on October 28​.

Littlehampton Bonfire Society's May Fair

Littlehampton Bonfire Society's May Fair. Pic S Robards SR2305153 Photo: S Robards

Littlehampton Bonfire Society's May Fair

Littlehampton Bonfire Society's May Fair. Pic S Robards SR2305153 Photo: S Robards

Littlehampton Bonfire Society's May Fair. Pic S Robards SR2305153

Littlehampton Bonfire Society's May Fair Photo: S Robards

Littlehampton Bonfire Society's May Fair

Littlehampton Bonfire Society's May Fair. Pic S Robards SR2305153 Photo: S Robards

