Littlehampton Bonfire Society hosts its biggest fundraiser of the year – its May Fair

Littlehampton Bonfire Society hosted its biggest fundraising event of the year at the Girlguiding Centre last weekend.
Volunteers sold plants and ran a selection of stalls to make money to put on the popular bonfire and fireworks display later this year on October 28.
1. Littlehampton Bonfire Society's May Fair
Littlehampton Bonfire Society's May Fair. Pic S Robards SR2305153 Photo: S Robards
Littlehampton Bonfire Society's May Fair Photo: S Robards
