The bonfire celebrations cost around £30,000 to put on each year, most of which the society has to raise itself. As such, it has made a plea for people to sign up as sponsors and to come along and support its fundraising events througout the year.

The first event is the May Fayre on Saturday, May 7, from 11am until 2pm at the Guide Hall in Duke Street.

It will feature a plant sale, book stalls, bric-a-brac, cakes and jams. There will also be raffles, tombolas, and a grocery trolley raffle.

DM1951921a.jpg. Littlehampton Bonfire Society's May Fair. Sue Baker and Ray Jordan. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-191105-194313008

For those interested in sponsorship, the society offers packages that include bronze, silver, gold and platinum sponsorship which outlines different donation amounts and what the sponsor would get.

Sue Baker, press officer for the Littlehampton Bonfire Society said: “Each year the parade, bonfire and fireworks is put on free for the people of the town and surrounding area.

“It is a fantastic event, very traditional and great fun for all the family.

“It draws people to the town and local business profit by this. It has been going in its current form for 70 years now and is much loved by all who attend. It is organised by a small local group of volunteers who give their time through the year to organising the whole thing.

DM1951933a.jpg. Littlehampton Bonfire Society's May Fair. Members and supporters. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-191105-194335008

“It is very expensive! It costs roughly £30,000 to put on each year. We do receive support from the council, but most of the money we have to find ourselves.

“Our reserves are low and we have been unable to fund raise effectively for two years due to the pandemic.

“That is why fundraising and sponsorship is so important to us! We need to try to get back onto a more secure financial footing.

“More now than ever we need support in order to have the future we need.”

The infamous plant sale will be back for the Littlehampton Bonfire Society's May Fayre