Littlehampton Community Fridge launches £5,000 Crowdfunder to get through winter

Littlehampton Community Fridge needs to raise £5,000 by next week to keep it running through winter.

It has started a Crowdfunding Campaign to to keep its refrigerated van - Wendy (the waste food wagon) on the road. The charity needs money for van insurance, MOT, tax, servicing and diesel which cost £2,518 during November until the end of January next year.

It also needs to support the volunteers by continuing to offer petrol expenses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “With the rising costs of fuel and keeping their cars out and about collecting from over 100 different supermarkets and local businesses.

Littlehampton Community Fridge

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need money to keep our 18 fridges and freezers going. Whilst we have generously had the cost of electricity (and gas for heating) funded by St James the Great Church Hall since we moved in May 2020 (and are so grateful for this gift) with increasing bills we need to start contributing. Fuel bills have been more than £2000 per year and will only have increased hugely in recent times.

“We rescued over 7.5 tonnes of food last Christmas Eve alone (including 120 turkeys, at least 50 sides of salmon and more potatoes, carrots and sprouts than can be imagined), and over 47 tonnes in December and January. This helped support so many of our community over a tricky time, which arguably will be worse for many this year. Some were overjoyed to know they would have a good meal after volunteers gave up their Christmas Eve to work late into the evening. I personally recall a family who came on our extra Boxing Day session who's family had not been able to provide the typical Christmas meal that year, and were so pleased and excited to be able to rescue a turkey and all the trimmings to enjoy together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad