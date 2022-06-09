The dancers won 18 trophies and placed first, second and third throughout the competition

Littlehampton dance company spun their way to victory at The British Arts Finals

A dance company in Littlehampton has been awarded multiple trophies at a national dance competition.

By Lauren Oakley
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 2:24 pm

Dance Industry Studios, in Sparks Court, Littlehampton, was awarded 18 trophies at The British Arts Finals at The Greenwood Theatre in London.

After dancing their way through three stages, eight groups got first in ballet, character, modern, song and dance, and 22 pupils were awarded first, second and third.

The British Arts Finals competition is held throughout the country with hundreds of applicants.

A spokeswoman from Dance Industry Studios said: “Muriel Bordenave and her staff were delighted with the amazing due to the talent, dedication and teamwork of all our Dance Industry Pupils.”

1. 2.

The dancers won 18 trophies and placed first, second and third throughout the competition

Photo: Dance Industry

Photo Sales

2. 3.

The dancers won 18 trophies and placed first, second and third throughout the competition

Photo: Dance Industry

Photo Sales

3. 4.

The dancers won 18 trophies and placed first, second and third throughout the competition

Photo: Dance Industry

Photo Sales

4. 5.

The dancers won 18 trophies and placed first, second and third throughout the competition

Photo: Dance Industry

Photo Sales
London
Next Page
Page 1 of 2