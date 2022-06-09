Dance Industry Studios, in Sparks Court, Littlehampton, was awarded 18 trophies at The British Arts Finals at The Greenwood Theatre in London.

After dancing their way through three stages, eight groups got first in ballet, character, modern, song and dance, and 22 pupils were awarded first, second and third.

The British Arts Finals competition is held throughout the country with hundreds of applicants.

A spokeswoman from Dance Industry Studios said: “Muriel Bordenave and her staff were delighted with the amazing due to the talent, dedication and teamwork of all our Dance Industry Pupils.”

