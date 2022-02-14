Christians Against Poverty offers a free service to help people get out of debt and equip them with the tools and confidence to face any storms that may come their way in the future.

Emily Ansell, debt centre manager for Littlehampton, is based at the Wickbourne Centre, in conjunction with Arun Church, and she is available to help anyone in the Littlehampton area who is struggling, including support with paperwork and phone calls.

Emily said: “Christians Against Poverty is a free debt counselling and advice service that offers a listening, non-judgemental ear and a real solution to your debts.

Emily Ansell, the Littlehampton debt centre manager for Christians Against Poverty

“I will help you to sort through all your paperwork and make phone calls with you to gather all the information needed for our team of specialist debt advisers to find the best route out of debt for you, to see you through to financial freedom and beyond.

“Please don’t suffer in silence, we are here to help.”

The area Littlehampton Debt Centre covers includes Rustington, Angmering, East Preston and Arundel.

Emily said it was better for people with money problems to seek help sooner rather than later and overall, CAP debt centres had helped thousands of people to find a way out of debt.

Debt can be caused by many different reasons and at first it may seem you can manage a drop in income but when bills start to get missed, debt can rapidly build up until it becomes unmanageable.