Littlehampton empty shop windows receive a makeover – and they look great

Working with local artist Ben Cavanagh, Littlehampton Town Council coordinated a project with financing from Arun District Council to install window wraps on two vacant town centre shops.

The suggestion came from local businesses and agents through the work of the Town Centre Action Group as they were keen to see the empty Boots store windows covered in the interim period when a tenant is being sought. Arun District Council committed funding to the project and the Town Council found a local artist who specialises in murals.

The second shop is the old Adult Learning centre on the corner of the High Street with Beach Road which is managed by Kamsons Pharmacy.

Speaking about the initiative, Chair of the Town Council’s Policy and Finance Committee, Councillor Alan Butcher, said: “It took some perseverance to get through to the right person at Boots to make the window wrap a possibility but once we made contact, they were very supportive.

"The second shop came through just as we were getting ready to install the wrap on the Boots windows and in the end we got both done in one week. I have had lots of positive feedback from both residents and businesses since their installation early in December.”

Councillor Dr James Walsh, Chair of Arun District Council added: “I am delighted to see the hard work that has gone into this project coming to fruition. We know that high streets are facing great challenges and there is a lot of concentrated effort going into making our towns a positive experience for those visiting and this really does enhance the shop fronts.”

Chair of the Town Centre Action Group and Town Mayor, Councillor Sean Lee, added: “There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes as part of the Town Centre Action Group and this is just one good example of what is being achieved through partnership work.”

