A brand-new festive art trail celebrating the creativity of local schoolchildren and artists has been delighting people since it launched last month.

Inspired by the carol “12 Days of Christmas”, the trail comprises of 12 pieces of art created using upcycled materials which are on display in shop windows with smaller versions of the decorations on the town’s Christmas tree and on an indoor tree at Littlehampton Museum.

Managed by Artswork and funded by Littlehampton Town Council and Arun District Council, the Love Local 12 Days of Christmas art trail aims to bring visitors into town to discover the festive decorations and support local businesses.

Making the trail even more exciting is a competition that encourages children to find all the decorations in shop windows and enter a prize draw. Completed entries will go into a prize draw to win a top prize worth over £300, a Nintendo Switch, or one of the runner-up prizes donated by local businesses. Entries can be submitted by using the form on the back of the Christmas What’s on Guide available at the Manor House and local shops or via a webform www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/christmastrail.

The launch of the 12 Days of Christmas arts trail

Closing date is Sunday, December 18, and the winner will be announced the following day.

Project manager Beccy East from Artswork, said: “Artswork are delighted that the creativity of over 300 children from local primary and secondary schools across the town who have worked with local artists will be at the heart of Littlehampton’s celebration this Christmas. We believe quality creative experiences give children greater confidence, skills and better chances to fulfil their potential – what better values to celebrate in Littlehampton this Christmas-time.’

Councillor Jacky Pendleton, Chair of the Housing and Wellbeing Committee at Arun District Council, said: “I think that now the clocks have gone back we’re all starting to feel a bit festive and this is a lovely event for youngsters to get involved in – not only will it be great fun, but one of them will win a Nintendo Switch! The event will also support our hard-working local traders who have also very kindly donated other prizes too. Don’t miss out on the fun!”

Chair of the Town Council’s Policy and Finance Committee, Councillor Dr James Walsh KStJ, said: “Christmas is about being together and sharing experiences and the Art Trail celebrates that. Families whose children participated in the workshops will have a great time discovering their creations in the Town Centre as will those who simply want to enjoy the creativity on display. Don’t forget to look out for decorations made by the community and schoolchildren which will be hanging on the Christmas Tree. I take this opportunity to thank all the businesses that have supported the project, it couldn’t happen without you!”

