Littlehampton florist voted best in Sussex

Beachtown Blooms, in The Brewhouse Project, Arundel, won the Best Florist category at this year's Muddy Stiletto awards.

With nominees chosen and voted for by the public, the awards look to champion local businesses up and down the country, shining a spotlight on everything that makes them unique, individual and diverse.

For owner Dave Carman, from Littlehampton, the award is the icing on the cake of an already ‘great’ 2022. Earlier this year, the business became the inhouse florist for Goodwood Hotel, and was made one of the few florists chosen by the Duke and Duchess to work across the entire estate.

"Our collaborations are always exciting,” he said. “Working with some of the best independent businesses around, we seek out like-minded individuals and grow relationships that improve the local community.

"We also have a growing number of corporate clients – from housing developments to high-end restaurants, and with the success of our launch into the luxury hotel business, the future is looking very bright.”

When it comes to the Muddy Stiletto award itself, though, Mr Carman said he was pleasantly surprised to come away with the prize.

“I had no idea we’d win,” he said. “I was stoked just to be nominated, and then when the other finalists were named, I was quite wary of a few of them. They had much bigger followings than us. I remember people saying ‘oh, you’ll never beat so and so, they’ve got 5,000 followers’.

"So when we found out we won, it was a mega-shock.”

Ultimately, though, it's a team effort. Although Mr Carman is at the heart of Beachtown Blooms, it's driving force is a sense of community: “Everyone jumps in and helps out where they can,” he said. “I’m really proud of the little family we have got going on here.”

Winning the regional award also means Beachtown Blooms have been entered for the national competition, meaning the little independent florist will be up against best-in-class rivals from all over the country.

"I’m sure there’s no chance of us winning that, but, bilmey, if we did I would be over the moon," Mr Carman said.

To find out more about Beachtown Blooms, visit www.beachtownblooms.com