Littlehampton 'force for good' dies aged 88, after more than 20 years of serving the community

Margaret Boulton with Dr James Walsh in 2010, when Littlehampton won the South and South East in Bloom gold award

Margaret Boulton moved to the coast from Wiltshire, having been mayor of Marlborough and a county councillor.

Jim Horsley, son-in-law, said: "She was determined to put that experience to good use and chose improving healthcare standards, Littlehampton in Bloom and the u3a, a network of learning groups, as the focus for her energies."

In her time in Littlehampton, Margaret was governor of the then West Sussex Hospital Foundation Trust, one of the largest in the south of England at the time, and part of a team of hospital supporters providing feedback on the way in which healthcare was delivered.

Margaret Boulton with Stella Porter celebrating Littlehampton in Bloom at the Littlehampton Town Show in 2011

She was chair of Littlehampton in Bloom when Littlehampton won the South and South East in Bloom gold award for the first time. The town also won three It’s Your Neighbourhood awards under Margaret’s guidance.

A big force in the u3a in Littlehampton, Margaret spent more than ten years encouraging people to share their experiences and perspectives. She also researched headline news and social topics for people to discuss.

Jim added: "Margaret was known as being a force for good and an inspiring communicator, dedicated to equality, justice and local community well-being. She believed passionately in public accountability and often expressed those views in her letters to the local press.

"Local community issues, politics and family were always central to Margaret’s life. She brought up five children along with her husband Ray, their main sadness being the death of their daughter Helen when she was eight years old. She was devoted to her six grandchildren, who loved her being their nana. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends."

Margaret passed away peacefully on February 29 at Oakland Grange Nursing Home in Littlehampton and her funeral service will be held at Arun Crematorium on Friday, March 22, at 11am. Margaret's request was bright clothing, or a splash of purple. Family flowers only and donations to Chestnut Tree House via Dean Jones Funeral Service in East Preston.