Littlehampton free events for families: Summer of fun activities planned in town centre

Children enjoying the Love Local Arts events in 2022

Free family events will take place in Littlehampton High Street on Wednesdays from August 2 until August 30.

The events, organised by Littlehampton Town Council as part of a joint initiative with Arun District Council to support the local economy, will offer visitors quality pop-up performances, charity and commercial stalls, live entertainment and lots of free activities for children including music and art workshops and funfair rides.

The programme of events is as follows:

• Wednesday, August 2: Kids Fun Day

• Wednesday, August 16: Matilda-themed Fun Day (Inspired by Screen on the Green on Saturday, August 19)

• Wednesday, August 23: Sustainability Day

• Wednesday, August 30: End of Summer Party

Those visiting the town can benefit from free two-hour disc parking in all town centre car parks. Just pick up a disc from selected shops including Bah-humbug Sweets in Anchor Springs, David O Jones in the High Street or Littlehampton Museum near the Manor House Car Park.

Chair of the policy and finance committee, Alan Butcher, said: “After the success of previous Love Local Arts events, I am looking forward to this year’s programme. It will be great to see the High Street come to life with entertainment now that the public realm work in the precinct is near completion.

"The events give families a fantastic opportunity to enjoy a free day out during the summer holidays and support local businesses in the town centre. Make sure you visit our website for the full programme.”

Leader of Arun District Council, Matt Stanley said: “Supporting Littlehampton’s Love Local Arts event is some the council is very proud of. This week of events really showcases what a wonderful town Littlehampton is and the contribution that it makes to the district.

"Supporting our local high street and community and encouraging residents and visitors to take part in and enjoy the programme on offer is really important. “