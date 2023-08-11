A fundraiser has been set up for people who have lost their homes as a result of a Littlehampton restaurant fire.

The Harvester, in Coastguard Road, was destroyed by a major fire yesterday (Thursday, August 11).

As a result, three people who lived in the flat above have lost their home, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help them rebuild their lives.

Fundraisier Kayleigh Harris said: “As you would [have] seen on the news today, the Windmill Harvester in Littlehampton had a tragic fire destroying the entire place.

A fundraiser has been set up to help people who lost their homes in yesterday's Harvester fire. Photo credit: Graham Monamy | https://barnsite.picfair.com/

“These three people have lost everything, all their belongings, and we are hoping as a big community we can raise some money so they can replace some items.

“Fires are tragic and a lot of things are irreplaceable but, with help, we can try to make this a little easier on the people [affected].”

So far, the fundraiser has raised more than £2,500 of its goal of £3,000.

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/vgfb92-louise-dan-and-izzy.

Yesterday’s devastating blaze is believed to have started in the kitchen at 8.51am, according to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS).

Despite heroic efforts from fire crews, the fire spread to the roof and has left most of the building destroyed.