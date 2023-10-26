BREAKING
Littlehampton Harvester restaurant demolition begins - in pictures

Demolition work of the Harvester restaurant in Littlehampton, which was destroyed by a fire, has begun.
By Megan Baker
Published 24th Oct 2023, 13:57 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 11:29 BST

A huge fire tore through the restaurant in Coastguard Road on Thursday, August 10.

The blaze, which started in the kitchen, destroyed most of the building and damaged the neighbouring Windmill Cinema, which remains closed.

Harvester operators, Mitchell & Butler, have now appointed contractors to carry out demolition work, which began yesterday (Monday, October 23), Arun District Council confirmed.

A council spokesperson said: “Please take care and be safe when in the vicinity.”

At the height of the blaze, crews from across the county were in attendance with 12 fire engines on the scene. Thankfully, there were no injuries reported.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze was launched in August, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

The service said the probe has now been concluded, adding: “We believe the fire to be of accidental ignition.”

