Demolition work of the Harvester restaurant in Littlehampton, which was destroyed by a fire, has begun.

A huge fire tore through the restaurant in Coastguard Road on Thursday, August 10.

The blaze, which started in the kitchen, destroyed most of the building and damaged the neighbouring Windmill Cinema, which remains closed.

Harvester operators, Mitchell & Butler, have now appointed contractors to carry out demolition work, which began yesterday (Monday, October 23), Arun District Council confirmed.

A council spokesperson said: “Please take care and be safe when in the vicinity.”

At the height of the blaze, crews from across the county were in attendance with 12 fire engines on the scene. Thankfully, there were no injuries reported.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze was launched in August, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

The service said the probe has now been concluded, adding: “We believe the fire to be of accidental ignition.”

1 . The Harvester in Littlehampton October 2023. SR23102401 Photo by S Robards/National World The Harvester in Littlehampton October 2023. SR23102401 Photo by S Robards/National World Photo: S Robards

2 . Demolition of the Harvester restaurant - in pictures Demolition work of the Harvester restaurant in Littlehampton has begun. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Demolition of the Harvester restaurant - in pictures Demolition work of the Harvester restaurant in Littlehampton has begun. Photo: Eddie Mitchell