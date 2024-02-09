Littlehampton house on large corner plot comes on the market priced at £425,000

The three-bedroom property in Willowbank Cottages, The Poplars, is on a pleasant no through road. Built by Hargreaves to its Findon design, the property forms part of a small development of six properties.

Occupied by the current owners since new, the property is in excellent condition throughout and offers bright and well-planned accommodation, ideal for modern family living. There is a sitting room, kitchen / breakfast room with integral appliances, two double bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor, and the main bedroom on the top floor with en-suite shower room.

The agents say the exceptionally large corner plot is a lovely feature, being divided into two areas, one laid to lawn with fruit trees and the second with paved patio areas and a feature canopy.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1 . Willowbank Cottages, The Poplars, Littlehampton This three-bedroom property has been occupied by the current owners since new. Built by Hargreaves to its Findon design, the property forms part of a small development of six properties. Photo: Zoopla

