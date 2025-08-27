Littlehampton life savers' relay marks 150th anniversary of first swim across the English Channel

A sea relay on Littlehampton beach has marked the 150th anniversary of the first swim across the English Channel.

Captain Matthew Webb from Shropshire completed the 21-mile swim from England to France, solo and unaided, at the age of 27.

Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club marked the occasion to encourage new members to sign up in September.

On August 24, the same date as the epic swim in 1875, eight Littlehampton swimmers took part in a relay, swimming six minutes each.

Eight members of Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club took part in the relay

David Slade, club chair, said: "The sea could have been a little kinder as there were some hefty rollers coming in, a strong east-west current, and a mass of string seaweed, but each member managed to overcome these and swam through two turns, with and against the current between two groynes opposite Mewsbrook Park."

The relay was also celebrating the 59th anniversary of David's own Channel swim, which took place on September 10, 1966. He was part of a six-person relay team, with each swimmer going for an hour at a time.

It took 12 hours and six minutes to swim from France to England, meaning David, who was swimming number 6, had to get out just six minutes from land. He was not happy!

David said the minor celebration of his achievement was part of the summer programme of open water activity. The last event will be a visit from Newfs In Action dog rescue team on Sunday, September 7.

This will be the second visit this year, with the Newfoundland dogs performing in the sea opposite Mewsbrook Park from 10am until noon, weather permitting.

Names are being taken for the start of two new courses, covering water safety, survival, rescue and CPR, at The Wave in September. If you are 12 or over, can swim at least two lengths and would like to be involved, ask for a leaflet at The Wave or e-mail [email protected].

The club is also running a free three-hour Save a Baby’s Life course on Thursday, September 18, from 9am to noon. The course will show young parents and expectant parents how to carry out CPR and how to treat choking infants. Places are limited to 10.