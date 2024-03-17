Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event sees a scroll, bearing the RNLI pledge, passed through communities served by the organisation by serving members all across the UK and Ireland, being signed by representatives at each location on its route.

The pledge reads: “Whoever we are, wherever we are from, we are one crew, ready to save lives. We’re powered by passion, talent and kindness, like generations of selfless lifesavers before us. This is our watch, we lead the way, valuing each other, trusting each other, depending on one another, volunteering to face the storm together. Knowing that, with courage, nothing is impossible. That is what has always driven us to save every one we can. It's what makes every one of us a lifesaver."

A lifeboat team from Littlehampton RNLI took part in the relay over the weekend.

Beneath the pledge, printed in seven languages (English, Irish Gaelic, Welsh, Scottish Gaelic, Ulster Scots, Manx, and Cornish), it says: ‘Signed in 2024 by representatives of the RNLI’s lifesaving communities, on behalf of all who strive to save every one.’

At Littlehampton lifeboat station, the scroll was signed in order of signing by Lynn Spillett (Deputy Chair, Fundraising), Monica Dibble (Shop Volunteer), Phil Hetherington (Water Safety Adviser), John Phipps (Visits Guide), Nick White (Lifeboat Operations Manager).

Nick White said: "Receiving the scroll at Littlehampton lifeboat station as it travels around the UK and Ireland is symbolic of the continuity of the RNLI over time. For today’s crews this is their watch, preceded by others over the last two hundred years and to be succeeded by new volunteers as the responsibility for saving lives at sea is passed on in to the future.”

Over the course of seven months, the five-metre-long-scroll will pass through 240 locations around the UK and Ireland before finishing its journey in October on the Isle of Man, which was home to the RNLI’s founder, Sir William Hillary. By this point, the RNLI said, the scroll is expected to have some 700 signatures.

The scroll was handmade by RNLI craftspeople using materials of significance to the charity. The wooden handle was made by a carpenter from the RNLI’s All Weather Lifeboat Centre in Poole, where the charity builds and maintains its all-weather lifeboats, and using wood from an old flagpole taken from the Ramsey Lifeboat Station on the Isle of Man. The spindles on the scroll, meanwhile, were made by an ex-Littlehampton lifeboat crew member. The protective fibreglass casing, meanwhile, was made by apprentices from the RNLI’s Inshore Lifeboat Centre on the Isle of Wight, who also set the scroll spindles and accessories into place.

The scroll began its journey on Monday, March 4, at a Thanksgiving Service at Westminster Abbey where it was signed by RNLI President, HRH The Duke of Kent, as well as the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Dean of Westminster, the RNLI’s Chair and the RNLI’s Chief Executive.

Anjie Rook, RNLI Associate Director, who is overseeing the RNLI’s 200th anniversary programmes, said: "The Connecting our Communities relay is one of the most significant events of the RNLI’s 200th anniversary year as it’s all about our people. For 200 years, it is people who have made the RNLI what it is – from our brave lifesavers who risk their lives to save others, to the committed fundraisers and generous donors who fund our lifesaving work.

“We asked our communities to express interest in participating in this event and we have been overwhelmed by the response – we’re thrilled to have representation from our stations, lifeguard units and fundraising branches across the UK and Ireland.