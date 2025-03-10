A Littlehampton man is set to run his 931st marathon next month

David Lewis will be running in this year’s London Marathon on April 27, his third in three years. He will be raising money for Hertfordshire Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Centre, which is based near Welwyn Garden City where he is originally from.

David first competed in the London Marathon in 1983 when he was 28. Now living in Littlehampton, he celebrated his 70th birthday last year and decided to take it easy, playing a bit of golf, travelling and catching up with a few old friends. He also met a lady named Katie. David said: “I met Katie in my local gym and we started running together and from that we started dating. We have already been on several long-distance trips together.”

David has visited Toronto, France and Singapore twice, Portugal, Italy, Malaysia, three times and Thailand twice. Nearer to home he climbed Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Mount Snowdon. “I was so busy I only managed 10 marathons last year but completed the London Marathon in under four hours.”

David Lewis is known as Mr Marathon by the charity he supports

David has just begun training for this year’s event and recently ran 43km over the South Downs. He lists Rio de Janeiro, Honolulu, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Vietnam, Toronto Waterfront and Perth as some of his favourite marathons destinations.

But David is not only interested in running in exotic, faraway places, he has also run round Brighton and Hove Albion’s football ground 62 times, completed 82 laps of Shepton Mallet prison and run 365 miles from Worthing to Scarborough in 12 days just for the fun of it. His latest jaunt saw him run from Bognor Pier to Brighton Pier, a distance of 27 miles.

Hertfordshire Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Centre has been providing Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy for the past 35 years. It is a complementary therapy that can help some people with a wide range of conditions, including MS, cancer, Parkinson’s disease, chronic fatigue syndrome, ME, fibromyalgia, sleep apnoea, leg ulcers and soft tissue sports injuries. David’s sister mary has used the facility.