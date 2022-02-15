British Military Martial Arts (BMMA) in High Street, is holding its Fit and Feed initiative during half term for kids to get a free two-hour boxing session and a hot meal for £1.

The half-term classes will be running from Monday, February 21, to Friday, February 25, from 11am to 1pm.

The centre, which won the Butlin’s Cup for kata and board breaking in November, is launching in a bid to help those in or near the poverty line in the local area.

Gary Hart, 47, ex-Parachute Regiment and Special Forces soldier, head instructor at BMMA, said: “We would like to give local kids the opportunity to have a go on the pads, spark their imagination and maybe find some local talent. We care about the future of this town and the people in it.

“It’s a healthy way for kids to spend some of their half-term, teamed with a tasty meal which costs just £1.

“Myself and Poppy Gold, an instructor at BMMA, feel it is essential to offer some positive fun in these difficult times, where food banks are continuously under pressure to provide people with what’s needed.”

Professional boxers Dean Price and Riley Rutherford will also be there to help encourage awareness around physical and mental wellbeing.

The martial arts centre had only been open six weeks before winning the Butlin's cup SUS-220215-121227001

This half-term project is backed by Matt Hellyer and the Born Fearless SAS Boxing Team with the SAS Charity, the Pilgrim Bandits, being the official sponsors for the event.

To book in, email [email protected]