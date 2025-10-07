Littlehampton mum could win £1million on TV show Win Win this weekend

The final episode of Win Win with People's Postcode Lottery will air this Saturday night (October 11) at 7.35pm on ITV – when Kellie Smith has a chance to become a millionaire.

Kellie, 54, will compete for the cash jackpot along with lots of other life-changing prizes, including – a BMW car, a family holiday to Orlando, a new kitchen, a tech bundle including 16 prizes and tickets to the Take That tour including a meet-and-greet.

Win Win is presented by Mel and Sue, with help outside of the studio from Jordan North.

Kellie found out she was on the show when DJ Jordan North showed up on her doorstep with a film crew.

“It still feels like I’m dreaming a little bit,” Kellie said.

“The first week of the show, my husband and I saw it advertised and we thought, ‘Let’s give it a watch, see if it’s any good’.

"My husband and I always play along with quiz shows at home, so when we saw you could scan a QR code to play along on an app, we gave it a go – not expecting anything to come of it.

"We were kind of joking about it. The contestants on the show win prizes, and the same prizes are up for grabs for people playing at home. We thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if Kelly S from Littlehampton won?’

"My husband was hoping to win the holiday to Sydney to watch the cricket. We thought it wouldn’t be us who won anything.”

A few hours after the show aired, Kellie received a call from an unknown number.

“I was wary about answering, but luckily I did,” she said. “They asked if I would potentially like to be in the running to have a seat on Millionaire’s Row. I said well, yeah!

"From that moment on, I was gobsmacked.”

Then came the surprise visit from Jordan North.

"I actually thought it was a delivery at first because I was expecting one that day,” Kellie said.

“I cracked the front door open and I could see there was lots of people there and a camera. I thought, OK, this is not my dog food. This is quite possibly the people from Win Win!

"Of course my neighbours that were at home at the time and saw it, they were all texting me, asking what's happened? I said I ‘can't say anything yet, but you will find out!’

“It’s been a whirlwind, I’m still in total disbelief.”

On her first appearance on the show, Kellie won £10,000. She added: “My experience of being on Win Win has been a real whirlwind! Everybody, from all the other contestants to all the production team, to Jordan North and Mel & Sue have been absolutely fantastic. I feel like I’ve been treated like royalty! And to be able to see behind the scenes of a TV production, and all the people and hard work that goes into it is a real eye opener!

“I’ve genuinely loved every second of this whole experience. It’s the highlight of my week and I’m sorry it’s soon coming to an end. This is an experience I will treasure forever.”

1 . Win Win Kellie Smith from Littlehampton could become a millionaire on Saturday night Photo: ITV

2 . Kellie Smith.jpg Kellie Smith, 54, earned a coveted spot on Millionaire’s Row during ITV’s interactive game show, Win Win with People's Postcode Lottery Photo: ITV