The museum invited amateur and professional artists of all ages around Sussex to create work on this year’s chosen topic – Hope.

Anyone in any medium can take part, so if you are a painter, photographer, sculptor, embroiderer, primtmaker or something else entirely, you can submit your work for the exhibition.

Submission forms will be available for completion on the museum’s website from Wednesday, June 1, until Saturday, August 20, and up to three entries may be submitted by each person.

Littlehampton Museum is welcoming back its OPEN art exhibition after two years

“It’s fantastic to have the OPEN back for 2022,” said councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, chair of Littlehampton Town Council’s community resources committee. “The theme is very fitting for the times we find ourselves living in, and I look forward to seeing what people create.”

Full details including terms and conditions, entry fees and important dates can be found online on the museum’s website or by visiting/contacting the museum.

2019's OPEN art exhibition - the last one the museum held before Covid-19

