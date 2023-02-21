​Littlehampton Charity Pancake Olympics returns for 2023.

Littlehampton Pancake Olympics in 2020. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

​The event will see teams of Pancake Olympians battle it out for the gold medal and £100 for their chosen charity.

Teams of 3 or 4 adults/children will take part in a series of Olympic inspired events which include pancake curling, a relay and traditional pancake flipping!

Applications have closed, but some of the teams taking part include: Morrisons (Together for short lives); Oak Grove College (Friends of Oak Grove College); Age UK WSBH (Age UKwsbh); Arun Youth Projects (Arun Youth Projects); Professor and the Fools (St Barnabas House Hospice); Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club (Littlehampton Life Saving Club); Norfolk Bowling Club (St Barnabas Hospice); FA Holland Funeralcare Littlehampton (Creative Heart); – All Saints Church Wick (Littlehampton Food Bank); The Arun Yacht Club (The Arun yacht club); Crimsham Farm (Crimsham Farm CIC); Littlehampton Sea Cadet (Littlehampton Sea Cadet); Littlehampton Bonfire Society (St Barnabus Hospice); Littlehampton Baptist Church (Creative Heart and Littlehampton Food Bank).

Gold Sponsor: Arun Yacht Club. Silver Sponsor: Event Power Engineering