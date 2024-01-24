BREAKING

​​Littlehampton High Street will once again host the annual sporting event of the year as the Charity Pancake Olympics returns for 2024.
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 24th Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT
On Saturday, February 10, teams will battle it out in the hope of winning a cash prize for their charity. The competition will take place between 11am and 1pm.

The annual event, organised by Littlehampton Town Council, will see teams of Pancake Olympians compete for the coveted gold medals and £100 for their chosen charity.

Teams of three to four adults/children will take part in a series of Olympic-inspired events using pancakes supplied by Morrisons, these include pancake curling, a relay and traditional pancake flipping.

Littlehampton Pancake Olympics is returning for 2024 on February 10. Picture: Littlehampton Town Council

Anyone interested in taking part can fill in a form online at www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/pancakes, call 01903 732063 or email [email protected]. Registration closes on Monday (January 28).

Sponsors are also being sought for the event. Anyone interested in getting their business name out there and supporting local charities should get in touch with the town council team by emailing or calling the contact details above.

Speaking about the event, chair of the Policy and Finance Committee, Councillor Alan Butcher said: “It is important that we continue to support our fantastic local charities, and what better way to do it than by having fun at the Pancake Olympics!

“We encourage teams to dress up in fancy dress for this brilliant community event. I’d like to thank Morrisons for donating the pancakes once again and I look forward to seeing you all there.”

