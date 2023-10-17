​​Littlehampton Probus Ladies’ Club welcomes MP Nick Gibb as guest speaker

The club was founded in 1984 and currently has about 80 members, who meet for lunch every fourth Friday in the month at Ham Manor Golf Club in Angmering .

Mr Gibb spoke about his time as MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, and the characters he has known and met in the constituency over those years, including past Conservative Association chairmen such as Group Captain Alec Ingle, a former Battle of Britain pilot, and Retired Colonel Brian Garrard, who also led Arun District Council for a period.