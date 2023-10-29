Littlehampton residents speak out after properties devastated by weekend's extreme weather

Littlehampton residents have spoken out today after many woke up this morning (October 29) to find their gardens devastated by this weekend’s extreme weather.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Returning home yesterday evening after the cancellation of the town’s annual bonfire night, Littlehampton resident Sam Rowley found his garden had been devastated by the strong winds and heavy rains.

Alongside damaged furniture and knocked over bins – which he had expended – the garden boundary wall was almost completely destroyed by the wind and, he says, many of his neighbours have suffered similarly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I was utterly shocked and surprised,” the North Ham Road resident said. “We went to a friend’s after the bonfire was cancelled, and we’d seen people were having trouble, and spotted a few bins which had fallen over in the street, so we thought something might have happened. But then when we went round the back, we saw the entire boundary wall had been blown away.”

Yesterday's strong winds brought down the garden wall.

He said he and his family are hoping to speak to their insurers tomorrow, but made clear that, in the meantime, not knowing how to resolve the issue, how much repairs and clearance will cost, or if his insurance will cover the damage is the cause of considerable anxiety.

"It’s just that uncertainty, that not knowing how much it will cost and if we’ll have to pay out of our own pockets, too. It has to be made safe, too. I’ve got two young kids.”

Sam and his family are among any number of residents suffering today after heavy rain and rough seas led to flooding all along the coast yesterday. The area around Climping beach was particularly affected after sea defences collapsed in the afternoon, and Arun District Council has issued advice to residents affected by the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad