Littlehampton RNLI called out to two medical incidents and a person in distress in the water

Two medical incidents and a report of a person in the water sparked a busy afternoon for the volunteer crew of Littlehampton RNLI on Saturday, July 8.
By Sam Pole
Published 9th Jul 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 11:11 BST

The volunteer crew were called out to multiple incidents in the space of two hours to help assist people in need in the town.

The volunteer crew were first called into action at 4.45pm when HM Coastguard asked for assistance in evacuating an injured female casualty on Littlehampton West Beach. Both our lifeboats – Renee Sherman and Ray of Hope – headed to the scene, but once the situation had been assessed, it was decided that it would be best to transfer the casualty to the waiting ambulance via land. Our crew were stood down and started to return to the lifeboat station.

En route, HM Coastguard tasked the crew on Renee Sherman to their second shout of the afternoon. They had received a report that a person on an inflatable was near the entrance to Littlehampton Harbour and needed assistance. The crew searched the area but, luckily, all was well, and they returned to the lifeboat station.

Two medical incidents and a report of a person in the water sparked a busy afternoon for the volunteer crew of Littlehampton RNLI on Saturday, July 8. Picture: Littlehampton RNLI.Two medical incidents and a report of a person in the water sparked a busy afternoon for the volunteer crew of Littlehampton RNLI on Saturday, July 8. Picture: Littlehampton RNLI.
The crew were refuelling Renee Sherman when Littlehampton RNLI received its third shout – to assist neighbouring RNLI lifeboat station, Shoreham Harbour RNLI, with a tow. Shoreham Harbour RNLI had been tasked earlier in the afternoon to recover a 30-foot yacht with engine failure and an injured male on board. Our crew headed out to meet Shoreham Harbour RNLI and the casualty vessel and took over the tow to the safety of Littlehampton Harbour, where the male casualty was handed over to the waiting ambulance crew.

The crew of Littlehampton RNLI returned to the lifeboat station at 9.00pm.

Paul Caldecott, Littlehampton RNLI Launch Authority for the incidents, said: ‘It was a very busy few hours for our lifeboat station, with both of our lifeboats in action. Our volunteer crew are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ready to assist those in trouble in local waters, and we are always ready to assist. We wish the casualties we assisted today a swift recovery from their injuries.’