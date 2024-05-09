Crew member Bea Homer has been awarded a framed letter of thanks from the RNLI’s head of South East region, Ryan Hall.

Bea was on shoreside duties during a shout in July 2023 when Littlehampton RNLI’s volunteer crew on their Renee Sherman lifeboat returned to the lifeboat station with a casualty.

The letter thanked Bea for ‘providing comfort and care when it was most needed’ to the casualty for nearly two hours.

The letter noted that Bea ‘went above and beyond in difficult circumstances to provide casualty care… although there were no physical injuries, the level of care provided was much needed’.

Bea, who lives in Littlehampton and has been a volunteer with Littlehampton RNLI for three years, said: “We train as a team to provide the best care to casualties and those in danger or at risk at sea. It is always rewarding to be able to provide reassurance, support and care to those in need and I feel honoured to be recognised for this.”

Nick White, Littlehampton RNLI’s lifeboat operations manager, presented Bea with her letter this week.

His recommendation for Bea's recognition was quoted in the letter as: ‘Bea’s patience and persistence, her care and her mum skills were fundamental to the successful outcome of this shout and deserve to be commended’.

