​Littlehampton Rotary Club donates 50 Christmas food hampers with help from Morrisons

​Littlehampton Rotary Club has kept up its Christmas tradition and funded 50 hampers for families in need.

​The club has again been able to make up the Christmas food hampers with the help of Morrisons community champion Alison Whitburn.

The food parcels have been delivered to Littlehampton & District Foodbank for distribution to families in need this Christmas.

The club has been donating 50 Christmas food parcels to the foodbank for the past nine years and the new system of making up the hampers has been working well for the past three years.

Littlehampton Rotarians Bruce Green and Keith Green with Morrisons community champion Alison Whitburn and Sam Gouldson, deputy manager at Littlehampton & District Foodbank

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the Rotarians used to go shopping for the Christmas food themselves.

They would then fill boxes they had been saving for weeks, wrap them in Christmas paper and add a sticker stating ‘A Christmas Gift from Littlehampton Rotary Club’.

All the hampers would then be loaded into members’ cars and taken to the foodbank for distribution.

In 2020, due to government restrictions, the club was not able to do any of that, so enquiries were made at Morrisons Littlehampton and community champion Alison Whitburn offered to do the whole package.

The system worked so well, it was repeated each year since.

Alison said: "We have done this for four years now and it is a pleasure to help. Myself, my colleague Leanne and two volunteers from the foodbank put it all together to make 50 hampers for the foodbank to distribute."