Littlehampton Rotary Club hands over Christmas food parcels to Littlehampton & District Foodbank

Littlehampton Rotary Club has been able to make up 50 Christmas food hampers with the help of Morrisons community champion Alison Whitburn.

These food parcels have been delivered to Littlehampton & District Foodbank for distribution to families in need this Christmas.

Club president Peter Ripley said all of the members wished to thank Alison and other Morrisons staff who helped with packing the hampers so well.

"We are so pleased to be able to pay for the food and donate these Christmas boxes to Nicky for distribution to the very needy Littlehampton folk they help every week – especially as it is currently so very cold."

Alison Whitburn, Morrisons Littlehampton community champion, second left, with, from left, Rotarian Bruce Green, Littlehampton Rotary Club president Peter Ripley, Nicky Thompson from Littlehampton & District Foodbank, and Rotarian Keith Green

The new system of making up the hampers has been working well for the past two years. The club has been donating 50 Christmas food parcels to the foodbank for the past nine years.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the Rotarians used to go shopping for the Christmas food themselves and then fill boxes they had been saving for weeks, wrap them in Christmas paper and add a sticker stating ‘A Christmas Gift from Littlehampton Rotary Club’, before loading them into members’ cars and taking them to the foodbank for distribution.

