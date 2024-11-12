Littlehampton, Rustington and Arundel mark Remembrance Sunday – in 40 pictures

Littlehampton Town Council’s event saw a parade, led by Russell Hayler of the 1087 (Arun Valley) Squadron, Air Training Corps march from the High Street towards the War Memorial.

Father Mark Williams of St Mary’s Church conducted the service including a Prayer of Remembrance and the Lord’s Prayer. Ian Neville of the Littlehampton Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club read the Act of Remembrance and the Kohima Epitaph either side of The Last Post and Reveille.

Wreaths were laid by dignitaries and uniformed groups.

Mayor Sean Lee said: “Thank you to everyone who participated in or watched our Remembrance Sunday Parade and Service last Sunday. It was amazing to see so many people come together to remember those who give their lives to defend this country and bring hope for peaceful resolution to all ongoing conflicts.”

Rustington also honoured those who lost their lives as a result of conflict or terrorism.

The annual event, which is co-ordinated by the Parish Council, saw uniformed groups, civic dignitaries and veterans parade together, from the Parish Church of St Peter and St Paul to the War Memorial for a service and wreath-laying ceremony.

The service was led by the Reverend Natalie Loveless, the Reverend Rosemarie Clarke and the Reverend Laura Darrall, with The Exhortation and Recital of The Kohima Epitaph delivered by Jon Street and Police Constable Andrei Netherwood.

Councillor Jamie Bennett, chairman of Rustington Parish Council, said: “Once again Rustington displayed its heartfelt gratitude and respect for all of those who lost their lives whilst serving in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

"My sincere thanks and appreciation goes to all of those who took part and, in particular, all of the Volunteers who give their time so freely throughout the year to support the Local Uniformed and Community Groups.”

The day was also marked in Arundel, where an Act of Remembrance was held.

Also at the weekend, members from Rusti Belles WI placed the poppy wreaths they made, to the bench donated by the WI outside Westcourt Medical Centre in Rustington.

