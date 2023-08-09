More than 200 children picked up their buckets and spaces for this year’s Littlehampton Sandcastle Competition.

The annual free event, on Tuesday, August 8, was organised by Littlehampton Town Council, with competitors given an hour to create the most-imaginative sand sculpture at the town’s East Beach. Prizes were donated by event sponsor Harbour Park and other local businesses.

A town council spokesperson said: “The winner of the under-fives category, judged by councillors Jeffrey Daws and George O’Neill, was Caitlyn, who had created a unique Union Flag design using natural materials including seaweed and stones. In the over-fives category, judged by the Pirates AKA Way Out There and Back team, there were many amazing creations to choose from, but the speedboat designed by Lola took first place! Finally, the 10-plus category winners were Luca, Sonny and Finley, who created an incredible turtle, judged by the town mayor, councillor Freddie Tandy.”

Councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, vice-chair of the town council’s community resources committee, said this year’s event had been a huge success.

“Despite the drizzly weather, we had an amazing turnout and saw some incredible creations by all the competitors, which made it an impossible task for our judges to choose their favourites,” he added.

“We had some wonderful designs including turtles, pyramids and even speedboats. I was blown away with how creative everyone was! I would also like to say a special thanks to Harbour Park, The Beach Littlehampton, Out of Bounds, East Beach Café, Bah Humbug Sweets and Morrisons for donating the winners’ prizes.”

People can still get involved with upcoming events organised by the Littlehampton Town Council, such as Screen on the Green on Saturday, August 19, and the Littlehampton Town Show & Family Fun Day that takes place on Saturday, September 9.

For more information, visit www.visitlittlehampton.co.uk or follow Visit Littlehampton on Facebook.

